Navigate new career paths without having to start over

How long have you been working for your current employer?

Have you ever tried switching careers or seeking a change in your job role?

Does the fear of starting all over again with a lower salary package stop you from looking beyond what you now do?

The truth is, you do not have to start all over again when you start a new job. Here is how to do it:

DEFINE YOUR GOALS

Is the grass really greener on the other side?

Before deciding to submit your resignation, you will have to convince yourself first - are you prepared for the consequences?

Only when you are sure of yourself can you define your future goals. Take time to think of your true passion and plan a new career goal accordingly.

KNOW YOUR VALUE

Work experience is a value often sought by employers, especially when you are applying for jobs within the same field.

Do not underestimate your value - you need to be willing to negotiate with potential employers because you have a bargaining power.

But there are times when you have to be realistic. Avoid expecting too much because it will only cause your enthusiasm levels to fall when reality sets in.

Also, be mindful of the times you have to step back.

BRUSH UP ON YOUR SKILLS

If you apply for jobs in different fields, the chances are that your resume could be missed out during the screening process.

Therefore, brush up on your skills to match the listed job requirements.

BE READY TO GO THE EXTRA MILE

Be proactive. Merely sending potential employers your resumes will not lead you anywhere.

Go the extra mile - connect with professionals directly.

There are many ways to build a network, including using social media such as LinkedIn or directly connecting to them (the professionals) by exchanging e-mail.

There is nothing to worry about when you want to navigate a new and more fulfilling career.

The trick is knowing how to sell and leverage on your experiences, such that they become your unique selling points to position yourself in a competitive market.

Article contributed by TBC HR Consulting (www.tbchr.com)