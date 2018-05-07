North Korea is in better shape than we think

Much ink has been spilled about how economic sanctions have crushed the North Korean economy and brought its leader Kim Jong Un to the bargaining table.

Not so fast. There wasn't much to crush. And - contrary to conjecture by experts in international affairs - whatever there is of a North Korean economy appears to be quite stable.

While it is difficult to obtain dependable economic figures about the North, there is reliable data on key prices that provide insights into the economy.

The most important price in any economy is the free-market exchange rate between its domestic currency and the US dollar, the world's reserve currency.

North Korea has an active currency black market where reliable won-dollar rates are regularly reported.

There is also a black market for rice. Black market rice prices are regularly reported. With these two prices, we can lift the shroud of secrecy that covers the North Korean economy.

Before Mr Kim assumed power in 2011, North Korea experienced severe economic problems, including hyperinflation and famine.

In 2009, its government attempted to address runaway inflation by implementing a phoney currency "reform" programme.It was actually just a currency redenomination programme that arbitrarily lopped two zeros off every won note.

North Koreans were given less than two weeks to exchange all their won for new notes. And the government set limits on the quantity of won a family could exchange for new won.

For those North Koreans who had saved too much, the redenomination programme was effectively a wealth tax.

Its mishandled currency reform sparked a panic in its won black market and underground markets for goods and services.

The value of the won against the greenback collapsed, and the price of rice soared.

With the plunge of the won, inflation surged.

My studies show a hyperinflation episode began in December 2009. It was then that the monthly inflation rate exceeded the hyperinflation threshold of 50 per cent a month.

North Korea's hyperinflation peaked in early March 2010, when the monthly inflation rate reached 926 per cent.

When Mr Kim assumed power, the North Korean economy was a disaster zone. The new leader immediately pursued policies to stabilise the won, prices and the economy.

He followed a two-pronged monetary approach.

North Korea set domestic monetary policy so the won shadowed the dollar on the black market. Won-dollar exchange rate stability became North Korea's unwritten financial objective.

At the same time, Pyongyang allowed for the spontaneous "dollarisation" of the economy.

The yuan and greenback effectively became coins of the realm, replacing the won.

Mr Kim looked the other way as the underground economy flourished. He allowed large chunks of the economy to privatise themselves spontaneously.

His approaches have worked better than the press and experts in international affairs would have us believe.

The won-dollar exchange rate has been stable since 2012, as have rice prices. This suggests the spectre of inflation is no longer haunting the North.

Maybe the North Korean economy is more resilient and in better health than observers assert. If so, Mr Kim has more cards to play than experts think.

The writer is a member of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum advisory board. This article appeared in The Business Times on Friday.