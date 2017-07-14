DAVID LEAN

Sad that language errors were made

I refer to the report "Speak Mandarin Campaign, NDP organisers sorry for blunders" (The New Paper, July 12).

It is sad that these mistakes were not discovered before the launch of the Speak Mandarin Campaign and the National Day Parade 2017 publicity pamphlets were given to primary school children.

How could such serious errors have occurred for these important events, especially when one of them was meant to encourage the use of Mandarin?

Did no one of senior rank check what was written on the rostrum display?

And this is where we were told "that a good grasp of Mandarin is key to understanding and appreciating Singapore Chinese culture".

The errors in Tamil on the publicity pamphlets given to pupils from 162 schools ahead of the National Education shows are just as disturbing.

The authorities must look into this thoroughly and ensure it does not happen again.

