Selfie merely an extreme expression of ego

I am writing about recent reports on the origin of the selfie. Selfies are the most extreme expression of the ego. Does it really matter who started it?

It is not like it is a great invention. It is self-serving and quite meaningless.

It is the height of narcissism, the pursuit of gratification from vanity, an egotistic admiration of one's own attributes.

It separates us from reality and keeps us from looking around at our environment and understanding it, from appreciating what else life has to offer.

It may even prevent our meeting others, when one is so full of oneself.

And what's worse, it does nothing to help us look within, to see where our faults lie.

Selfies eventually lead to one showing off too much of oneself, to the point where no one pays attention any more.

Surely the world cannot be all about oneself, shutting everything else out.

MANORAJ RAJATHURAI