Staff's family is important

JOANNA KOH-HOE, CEO AND WORK-LIFE CONSULTANT, FOCUS ON THE FAMILY SINGAPORE

Singapore's performance in Aon Hewitt's recent Global Engagement Employee Report is a timely reminder for employers to find more effective ways to engage their workforce ("Singapore employees least engaged in Asia, study finds", The Straits Times, March 27).

As our economy is heavily reliant on human capital, employee engagement is a necessity. It fuels organisational growth and ensures the well-being of our workforce.

In addition to compensation and career development, workers desire to successfully navigate home and career.

Employers can maximise employee engagement if they invest in their staff's family lives, simply because work and family are naturally linked.

Initiatives that help employees to have stronger family relationships and manage work-life stress can range from counselling services to courses on parenting. It makes business sense to invest in employees' family life - strong families make strong companies.