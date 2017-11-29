Thank you, MRT staff

NURUL FAIQAH ZAINAL

I refer to the letter from Raymond Anthony Fernando, "Offer kind words to MRT staff" (The New Paper, Nov 23).

I think we all tend to forget how efficient the MRT has been for a long time in providing us with transportation.

So many stations have been built to serve us better and transport us to many more locations conveniently.

The first people to greet me on my way to work for my internship are usually the MRT staff. Everyone has their cranky days and I am sure the staff do too, but they never fail to greet us. Those who alight at Raffles Place station every morning would know what I mean.

So I would like to thank all the MRT staff for their hard work and service.

Thank you for being there to greet us in the morning and thank you especially for staying back and doing more whenever there is a service disruption.