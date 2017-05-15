They explain why you're the best hire

Writing a customised cover letter when applying for a job can help to impress hiring managers.

Why do recruiters need customised cover letters for a specific job? Isn't a resume enough to apply, many job seekers ask.

Despite the fact that you have a well-drafted resume that speaks about you, the importance of a cover letter cannot be ignored.

Just like the resume has its role to play, a cover letter needs to be customised for a specific job role, too.

To attract the hiring manager's attention, you have to write a killer resume and cover letter that sells your competencies and skill sets.

It is true that the resume is an important element in your job search. However, it covers only half of the information about you - it narrates your past experiences in different organisations and the qualifications you possess.

The cover letter gives your profile an extra winning edge by helping you bridge communication gaps with the employer and sell skills, position yourself uniquely among the competition, while explaining your passion for the job role and why you are the perfect hire.

It offers clarity for hiring managers to decide on the next most suitable hire for a job role.

So why do recruiters actually need customised cover letters? Here is why:

THEY WANT TO GET STRAIGHT TO THE POINT

Remember: When you apply for a big-scale company, your job application is only one among thousands.

Customised cover letters will help hiring managers get straight to the point, since they can find necessary additional information about the applicants beyond qualifications and experiences.

THEY WANT TO SEE YOUR EFFORT

Hiring managers want to see the candidates' efforts. They want to make sure that the applicants are not job spammers, who randomly send out applications for every job opening.

A customised cover letter helps to prove that you are genuinely interested in the job. Customising a cover letter requires research to provide accurate and relatable information and this effort will not be wasted - if it can impress hiring managers, draw their attention and eventually get you selected for an interview.

THEY WANT TO KNOW YOUR INTENTION

When companies open their gates for applicants to send in resumes and cover letters, they want to know your intention in seeking a particular job.

To make this strenuous exercise easier for hiring managers, you should clearly state the job you are applying for. To make a cover letter effective, it is important to tailor it according to job demands, skills expected and industry needs.

Writing customised cover letters for different job roles may require time and effort. But all that will be well rewarded when you get a great offer.

Article contributed by TBC HR Consulting (S) Pte Ltd (www.tbchr.com)