Things to think about before taking a job

Job seekers, whether they are fresh from school or already working, often look at salary as the only deciding factor for taking up a job.

But this payroll-oriented approach does not guarantee that you'll perform your best or stay for the long term.

Some other considerations may be necessary, as you will spend one third of your daily life, or even more, at work.

Besides performing specific tasks, you will also need to socialise with your boss and colleagues.

You might also need to deal with customers and other external parties.

Here are some considerations before accepting a job offer.

SALARY

Money is usually the first consideration when picking a job.

Today's higher living expenses and lifestyle may tempt you to simply take the highest salary offered.

As important as money is, it might be worth remembering that more money doesn't always bring happiness.

PASSION

Everyone has passion and job seekers often follow them when they choose what to study in school.

If you have an offer that suits your passion and pays you a high salary, you are lucky.

However, this doesn't always happen and sometimes you need to sacrifice money for passion or vice versa.

Working in a job you are passionate about can bring happiness, minimise burnouts and help you feel more valued.

If such an offer comes with a "standard" salary, view it as a milestone.

Once you gain more experience, skills and proficiency, you would be able to command higher pay.

COMPANY'S CULTURE AND PEOPLE

A company's culture and colleagues already exist in a workplace, so this is something you cannot change.

It is therefore important for you to find out how things work in the company.

Does it treat its employees well? Does it expect employees to work over-time every day? Does it value efforts and metes out rewards fairly?

Google about the company for more information.

If you are still curious, you can try asking around if anyone knows what it's like to work in the company.

Ask yourself: Do you see yourself as part of this company's culture?

PROSPECT

Not all jobs last forever. In this digital age, some jobs might no longer be needed in future or will be replaced by machines and software applications.

It is vital for you to consider your long-term future while pursuing your career.

Do your regular tasks and duties lead you to higher skills and capabilities?

Conversely, does your recent job make you stay at the same level of proficiency?

If the job can be replaced by technology, then you should have second thoughts.

Getting a job offer might be something worth celebrating, but don't look at only the tangible aspects, such as remuneration and staff benefits.

You are likely to be better off also considering the intangibles like self-development, skills and proficiency enhancement and to follow your passion for a brighter career and happier life.

Article contributed by TBC HR Consulting (S) Pte Ltd (www.tbchr.com)