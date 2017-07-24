Wise to keep in touch with recruiters

Congratulations on your new job. After rounds of tests and interviews, you have finally landed your dream job.

But wait. Now that you are no longer available on the job market, what should you do with the recruiters?

Should you keep in touch with them?

Or should you ditch the relationship and focus on your new job?

Some people might think that keeping in touch with recruiters is an awkward thing to do. When they secure a job at an organisation, they think that the business is done and they have to move on to the next phase of life.

On the other hand, other job seekers might feel uncomfortable with connecting with recruiters when they do not land the job.

Since recruiters are busy people, these jobseekers are afraid of being a nuisance if they keep contacting them.

The truth is, whether you are searching for a job or not, keeping in touch with corporate recruiters is beneficial in the long term.

Although you might have landed a job, it is crucial to maintain an active relationship with the recruiters.

In today's highly-competitive talent market, you never know how and when you might need their help in the future.

If you are still unsure whether or not you should keep recruiter's contacts on your phone, here are other advantages you can reap by staying in touch:

GATHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE CURRENT STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

If you want to gain deep and thorough insights about the current state of the industry, being in touch with recruiters is how you can seek, probe and delve.

Given their extensive involvement with the hiring industry and talent demand, you can keep yourself updated and ask recruiters questions about the emerging employment trends.

GAIN ACCESS TO WIDER NETWORKS

Having a good relationship with recruiters will grant you access to a wider network of recruiters.

If the recruiters you keep in touch with are moving to another organisation, they can still help you connect with their former colleagues whose company you are gunning for.

As they know your worth, they can promote your skills and knowledge.

DISCUSS POSSIBLE CAREER CHANGES

Are you thinking of making career moves?

Recruiters will help you with better insights about possible career pathways and how these changes will affect your future. Even if you want to make an internal move, recruiters can connect you directly with the hiring managers.

This article was contributed by Talentvis Singapore Pte Ltd (www.talentvis.com)