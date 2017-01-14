Your views
GEORGE LEONG KWAI WAH
ELDERLY DRIVERS ARE COMPETENT TOO
I refer to the letter, "Impose upper age limit for drivers" (The New Paper, Jan 10).
I disagree with it.
If you observe the drivers these days, you will notice that most accidents are caused by the younger drivers.
I am 75 and my sense of direction and anticipation are still as good as the younger drivers.
I feel that the thrice-yearly medical check-ups for drivers above the age of 65 are good enough for elderly drivers. The doctors have the final say.
Some elderly citizens drive for a reason. Please do not deprive them of driving if they are fit and able. Age is just a number.
