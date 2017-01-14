Your views

GEORGE LEONG KWAI WAH

ELDERLY DRIVERS ARE COMPETENT TOO

I refer to the letter, "Impose upper age limit for drivers" (The New Paper, Jan 10).

I disagree with it.

If you observe the drivers these days, you will notice that most accidents are caused by the younger drivers.

I am 75 and my sense of direction and anticipation are still as good as the younger drivers.

I feel that the thrice-yearly medical check-ups for drivers above the age of 65 are good enough for elderly drivers. The doctors have the final say.

Some elderly citizens drive for a reason. Please do not deprive them of driving if they are fit and able. Age is just a number.

