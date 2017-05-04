Your views

LEE-LIAN CHEW

It's just practical to 'chope'

I refer to the discussion in the media about "choping", some Singaporeans' way of reserving seats at food centres.

Choping, the way I see it, is not about grabbing or protecting personal space. In our society we are used to waiting for our turn, and queueing is very much a part of our daily lives.

Choping is simply like an informal "first-come, first-served" queueing system. As long as you get to the seat first, what is wrong with reserving it?

If you don't secure a place before you buy your food, you will end up walking around a crowded hawker centre with a tray of food in your hands.

This system works, and I see nothing wrong or selfish about it.

