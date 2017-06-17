Your views

EUNICE LI DAN YUE

Another way to preserve LKY's memory

It is unfortunate that the future of the Oxley Road house, the home of Singapore's first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, has caused friction between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his siblings.

After Mr Lee's death, there were calls to preserve the house and turn it into a museum or memorial, but I believe there are other ways to preserve his legacy.

I suggest the Government set up an exhibition, showcasing items such as the furniture he used, the clothes he wore and the Red Box he took to work.

This can teach young people that while he was the pioneering leader of our country, he had a simple lifestyle. This way, his legacy can be passed on to future generations.

