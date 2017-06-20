Your views

JOHNNY LEE

Lions need a new coach

I refer to columnist S.M. Ong's article, "How S'pore football is like Hainanese chicken burger" (The New Paper, June 19).

The Football Association of Singapore is weak. When they picked V. Sundramoorthy as the national coach, it spoke volumes of their capability.

Sundram is really not up to the mark. He should have been sacked after the Argentina game.

Our national players lack creativity, speed and stamina. Singapore should engage a renowned coach with his own scouting team.

Our own scouts will just continue to pick the same type of players who cannot propel Singapore forward.

