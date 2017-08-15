Your views

ANTHONY LIM

Cashless public transport: What about those without bank accounts?

I refer to your report "Public transport to go cashless in 2020" (The New Paper, Aug 12).

The report mentioned the elderly and tourists as groups who may face difficulties with a cashless system.

There may also be others who cannot or do not want to have a bank account.

For example, bankrupts and those who may be prohibited for various reasons.

How will they be able to take public transport?

Have the Land Transport Authority, TransitLink and other agencies checked the number of such citizens who do not hold any cards or accounts with banks?

This, too, should be studied and their needs considered. We should work towards a cohesive and inclusive society when considering such new initiatives.