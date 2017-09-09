Your views

SEBASTIAN TAN

Subra spot on about Young Lions

I refer to your article, "Young Lions must have right attitude" (The New Paper, Sept 7). Garena Young Lions coach Vincent Subramaniam was absolutely spot on in his assessment that our national Under-22 team lack fitness.

Without fitness, it is hard to thrive in modern football.

Local sides like Albirex Niigata are an example of how fitness is essential to do well.

Now that Subramaniam has voiced this out, I hope the authorities will address this issue.

