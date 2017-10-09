Your views

HO JOO CHAN

Sexist talk is no joke

Thank you for the report "TV producer accuses colleague of sexist remarks" (The New Paper, Oct 7).

Often, people try make excuses for such remarks, saying it is only an innocent joke, or that they didn't mean it.

But it is not for them to define the meaning and intent of the remark. What matters is how the recipient perceived it.

I dare say all of us harbour some sort of prejudices in our hearts in various degrees. We just need to exercise consideration, control and restraint.

I wish all of us can be more mindful of what we say and do.

