Your views

S'pore can take the lead in showing way forward for TPP

I am writing about media reports on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) moving ahead without the United States.

With Singapore taking the Asean chair next year, and the situation in the region moving forward in a clear and positive direction, there is room for much optimism.

This holds promise for opening up a common market that will benefit all.

The TPP pact serves as a precursor to more trade being done in a much larger Asia-Pacific area.

The only question mark that hangs over it is the stance of the US.

But perhaps it is time for those within the partnership to take greater control of the situation and move towards reaching the full potential for doing business in this part of the world.

The US may then realise that its isolation from this dynamic region is not in its best interests and could return to play a larger role.

Singapore can take the lead in getting all parties within Asean, and beyond, to come together and create a more active and enlarged market that the rest of the world cannot ignore.

With its extensive contacts and reputation for getting things done well, Singapore can get the other nations involved in these groupings to begin working more closely and add significantly to the Asia-Pacific's dynamism.

MANORAJ RAJATHURAI

