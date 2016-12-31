Your views

DANNY YEO ENG CHIN

Unsolicited chat messages are intrusive

Message groups, formed to facilitate chats on mobile phones among a group of people, are getting very popular.

However, every group tends to have a few members who will send messages that are irrelevant to the chat.

They also sometimes unwittingly help some businesses promote products or discredit competitors.

Many people do not want to offend by asking the senders to stop sending such messages. They also do not leave the group because they do not want to miss relevant messages.

These senders could create a separate group for those who are interested in receiving their messages.

The Singapore Kindness Movement could start a campaign on chat group etiquette.

Perhaps, WhatsApp could include a function within chat groups that allow users to block messages from such senders.

