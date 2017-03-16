Your views: Ban smoking  at all eateries

It is time to ban smoking from all public eateries, says this reader.

I refer to the recent articles on measures to curb smoking.

Isn't it time to ban smoking from all public eateries? Why are the authorities not doing so?

Getting smokers to sit within yellow boxes drawn on the floor is not enough to protect others from second-hand smoke.

The right thing to do is to ban smoking from such places. Non-smokers will be eternally grateful.

