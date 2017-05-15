Your views: Build path to link up two parts of Bishan-AMK Park

I refer to the suggestion from reader Lawrence Seow "Rename Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park" (The New Paper, May 9).

This park is a long narrow strip between Bishan and Ang Mo Kio towns.

It is for only a short stretch at either end that it is bounded by Bishan Road and Upper Thomson Road.

So the suggestion to split the park and rename it after these two roads does not make much sense. Throughout its length, the park has Bishan on one side and Ang Mo Kio on the other.

It would make more sense to build a barrier-free overhead bridge across Marymount Road to join up the two parts, giving users an unbroken path stretching throughout the park.

