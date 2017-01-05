Your views: Childcare teachers should know how to use AEDs

Toddlers and infants engaging with teachers at NTUC First Campus' My First Skool childcare centre.

During a National Resuscitation Council meeting last year, a participant asked if the standard automated external defibrillator (AED) could be used on a child who has stopped breathing.

A doctor said yes as the child is already in bad shape.

But there are now AEDs meant for children, and it would be better to use these.

Some AEDs can be switched from adult to child mode, while others offer the choice of applying adult, child or infant pads.

Many public places have these devices. That is why I find it disconcerting that few childcare centres and kindergartens seem to have AEDs, not to mention child AEDs.

Also, it is strange that childcare teachers are not trained in using AEDs. Isn't it time they are taught?

