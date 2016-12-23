Your views: Contractual relationship is with service provider

We thank Mr Gibson Ho Khim Weng for his letter "Speed up fibre connection process", dated Dec 19, and the opportunity to address his concerns.

NetLink Trust has been connecting all households here with fibre. Each fibre is used to support one Retail Service Provider (RSP) at any one time.

When a tenant applies for a new fibre broadband connection while the previous tenant has an existing connection that has not been terminated, the new service provider will need to raise an order to NetLink Trust to install an additional fibre. This leads to a longer waiting time.

NetLink Trust can only terminate a connection upon receiving written authorised instruction from the previous tenant's service provider as NetLink Trust has a service level obligation to the previous tenant's service provider to ensure the fibre remains connected.

REQUIRED

Under the Nationwide Broadband Network requirements, tenants (end-users) are required to contact their RSPs instead of NetLink Trust directly when there are any changes to their subscription.

This is in view that NetLink Trust's contractual relationship is with the service provider and not the end-user.

NetLink Trust is therefore unable to accept a termination request from the end-user.

We would also like to clarify that NetLink Trust is unable to disclose information identifying the service provider due to confidentiality obligations, and not the Personal Data Protection Act, as cited by Mr Ho. We have since reached out to Mr Ho on his concerns.

We will continue to work closely with IMDA and our industry partners to improve processes and requirements.