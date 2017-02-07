Your views: Culling chickens not the solution

I refer to the recent articles about the culling of chickens.

I do not understand what has happened to this country. Has it become so urbanised that it cannot have "noisy" creatures around? What about noisy humans?

It seems like our country has become very intolerant to animals. The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority has been asked to cull stray dogs and cats, instead of helping to sterilise them and educating the public on how to love them.

Now it is chickens, even when they are not transmitting bird flu or otherwise affecting our survival.

I understand that our country has very limited space for buildings, infrastructure and parks, but how much space do chickens, dogs or cats need?

I am not a vegan, but I do not understand the need to kill other creatures when we do not need them as food. They too have a life, just as we do.

I hope Singaporeans have more compassion and tolerance, for each other as well as for animals.

E-mail your views and photos to tnptalk@sph.com.sg You can also write to us at The New Paper, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Level 6, Annexe Block, Singapore 318994

For verification, we need the writer's full name and contact number (preferably a cellphone). We reserve the right to edit letters.

By your submission, it is deemed that you have granted us the right to archive, resell or reproduce the letter in any medium.