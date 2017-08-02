Your views: Do all you can to give  end-of-life care to your parents

I spent six years with my dad and mum, even giving up my job, as old age and infirmity began to take hold of them. When my father died, it was time to ensure my mum was never alone, as they had always been together for 57 years. I took turns with our caregiver to see that her every need was met.

My dad died in hospital 12 days after suffering heart failure, and my mum died of old age at home. For both, the end came quickly and peacefully, and I believe they never really suffered.

There was a lot of praying, which always helps.

The immediate family of those approaching death, especially their children, must make them as comfortable as possible. If there are physical complications, professional care with admission to hospital may be required.

But it is important for family members to always be at hand, providing what succour they can. That makes the transition, when it comes, smoother.