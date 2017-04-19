Your views: Do more to keep pigeons out of food centres

A reader hopes that more can be done to tackle the issue of pigeons at food centres so that they can keep to our high standards of cleanliness.

Singapore has been described as a clean and green city, and we have received compliments from numerous visitors. Our well-maintained gardens and parks give us pleasant surroundings and fresh air to enjoy.

But I have noticed pigeons flying around at some food centres, and this is one area where we need to improve cleanliness. I felt uncomfortable to have the birds flying over my head and the food that I had ordered.

I have seen some vendors put up netting to stop the pigeons from flying into their cooking areas.

But I hope more can be done to tackle this issue so that food centres keep to our high standards of cleanliness.

