Your Views: Football needs bold changes

There is no shortage of footballing talent here and many children are exposed to the game through publicly-funded or private academies.

But many eventually give up competitive football as academic pursuits take precedence and national service beckons.

We need a thriving football industry that can support financially sustainable careers for players and the fraternity.

A vibrant football scene will also bring back fans and sponsors and spark media interest, raising the profile of the game.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) should work with MOE and Mindef to help players progress.

A similar approach can be adopted for national servicemen by substituting non-military specific training with football training.

