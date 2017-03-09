Your views: Heavy penalty needed for food safety lapses

I am disgusted to read that a cockroach was seen scuttling around in a packet of food sold at a FairPrice supermarket in Ang Mo Kio ("Cockroach found in packet of braised duck", The New Paper, March 6).

The ready-to-eat food counter, run by an external vendor, was closed, and the food discarded.

But was there a lapse in quality control procedures at the supermarket?

Surely, when a product is delivered, it should go through the supermarket's internal quality control checks before it is put on the shelf for sale.

I hope the investigation can find out who is responsible and how this happened.

And whoever is responsible should be penalised heavily.

Food safety and hygiene are of the utmost importance to consumers, and they should not be taken lightly.

EUNICE LI DAN YUE

