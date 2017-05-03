Your views: Install panic alarms in flats here

Panic alarms should be installed in flats for those living alone, says a reader.

I refer to the report "Woman, 92, found dead in Circuit Road flat" (The New Paper, April 25).

Flats in HDB blocks or condominiums should have features for people who live alone to seek help in emergencies.

In the apartment block in London where I lived for 10 years, there was a panic alarm in each flat that was linked to the ambulance, the police and the fire brigade service.

Our Government should consider the installation of such panic buttons in flats here..

Timely intervention can mean the difference between life and death.