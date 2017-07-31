Your views: Install platform rescue systems for high-rise buildings

A massive fire ripped through the 27-storey Grenfell Tower in west London in June 2017, trapping residents inside as 200 firefighters battled the blaze.

I refer to the article "Haig Road HDB block evacuated due to fire, 3 taken to hospital" (The New Paper online, July 30).

Fires in high-rise buildings in Singapore and elsewhere have been in the news recently.

The flats affected in this case were from the eighth to the 13th storeys.

It would be quite difficult for residents, especially the aged and the infirm, to evacuate using the stairs in such cases.

A system approved for use in the United States makes quick evacuation possible with a platform that can be lowered and raised along the side of the building, accessing any floor.

An added advantage is that it can also quickly take rescue personnel up to the floors where they are needed.

Singapore should consider such a system for its high-rise buildings.

E-mail your views and photos to tnptalk@sph.com.sg You can also write to us at The New Paper, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Level 6, Annexe Block, Singapore 318994

For verification, we need the writer's full name and contact number (preferably a cellphone). We reserve the right to edit letters. By your submission, it is deemed that you have granted us the right to archive, resell or reproduce the letter in any medium.