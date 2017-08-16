Your views: Keep the NDP celebration going

People from all walks of life celebrating at the National Day Parade.

I totally disagree with the calls to simplify or cut back on our National Day Parade (NDP).

Having witnessed the latest celebration and having not missed any over 52 years, I am of the opinion that it demonstrates how we have come a long way.

It has evolved, in measured stages.

It is a restrained yet precise display of our capabilities.

What is especially heartening is looking out across the floating platform and the viewing gallery, and seeing such diversity as people from various backgrounds come together to celebrate our nation's birthday.

This is a country now reaching a new point of maturity - still able to draw on reserves of youth but never forgetting those who had contributed to making this day possible with their efforts over the years. This ability to enjoy what we have attained must continue with generations to come.

