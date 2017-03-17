Your views: Let kids take responsibility

KENNETH TAN KAI WEN

Let kids take responsibility

I read with interest the article "Don't deliver kids' forgotten items, school tells parents" (The New Paper, March 8).

Parents would be concerned about what would happen without the forgotten items and may think their children are too young to understand personal responsibility and independence.

They may have helped the children to pack their school bags and carried them too. All this is likely to make the children too reliant on their parents. Parents need to guide their children and understand that helping them in this way is detrimental to them in the long run.

I support Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School's policy. Parents should allow their children to face the consequences of their mistakes rather than help them all the time. The children will then be more aware that they have to be responsible for their belongings and cannot simply expect others to do everything for them.

I hope more schools will adopt this measure.

