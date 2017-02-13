Your views: Let Syonan stay as stark reminder of WWII dark days

There is a growing need for sensitivity in the world.

This is highlighted in the recent naming of a building that brings back painful memories, especially for Singaporeans who suffered at the hands of the Japanese during World War II.

Some argue that more thought should have been given before naming the former Ford car assembly plant the Syonan Gallery. They say the name seems to honour that period.

The atrocities committed during the Japanese Occupation is one of the darkest periods in Singapore's history.

Yet, there are arguments for keeping the name, so Singaporeans never forget the need to be prepared, to defend our nation from external threats. The museum is a stark reminder of this.

E-mail your views and photos to tnptalk@sph.com.sg You can also write to us at The New Paper, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Level 6, Annexe Block, Singapore 318994

For verification, we need the writer's full name and contact number (preferably a cellphone). We reserve the right to edit letters. By your submission, it is deemed that you have granted us the right to archive, resell or reproduce the letter in any medium.