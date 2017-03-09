Your views: Mai Oldgard

I was saddened to read the report "Relief teacher used Hokkien vulgarity twice on student" (The New Paper, March 7).

Teaching can be stressful, but it is a noble profession as educators with the right attitude can shape future leaders.

Teaching is all about managing relationships in an intense and public arena all day.

Some emotions will be overwhelming and difficult to manage. They will not be helpful for teaching and learning, and given that our education system is highly competitive, it is vital that our educators are taught how to recognise their stress levels.

Teachers, like any one of us, have feelings and they could have personal problems. We can and must help those struggling to find a coping mechanism. This is where training on mental health issues by experts can prove useful.

We now have programmes for students to learn about mental health issues, so why are the very people who educate our children not being trained in this subject?

If teachers learn about mental health issues, they will be better positioned to seek help, first through school counsellors, and if need be, through mental health providers. The Ministry of Education should give them full support in this.

RAYMOND ANTHONY FERNANDO