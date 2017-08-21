Your views: Make train rides free during disruptions

The crowd at City Hall MRT station during the disruption on July 7, 2015.

I refer to last week's reports about the MRT service disruptions on Thursday evening and Friday morning, which affected and inconvenienced many people going to work or school, or returning home.

It was reported that free bus rides were provided during the disruptions. But we still had to tap our ez-link cards at MRT stations while the train services were delayed.

Why are we being charged for MRT services when they are not running normally?

MRT rides should also be made free, at least while the free bus services are still on.

