Your views: McDonald's staff found and returned wallet

I stopped by McDonald's Woodlands Mart for a snack last week.

When I reached home at about 5.30pm, I received a call from a McDonald's staff member, who identified herself as Mame.

She said they had my wallet and wanted me to collect it as soon as possible.

I hadn't realised that I had lost my wallet, which contained my identity card, driving licence, various cards and cash. Apparently, I had dropped it there.

I returned to the restaurant and Ms Mame was there waiting for me. After verifying my identity, she handed me the wallet and asked me to check the contents. Everything was intact.

I asked her who had found my wallet and she said it was a staff member, Mr Khobir. He was not there then, so I could not thank him personally, though I thanked Ms Mame and asked her to pass it on.

To the staff of McDonald's Woodlands Mart, especially the two of them, thank you again for keeping my wallet safe, taking the trouble to get my number and ensuring I got my valuables back quickly.

