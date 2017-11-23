Your views: Offer kind words to MRT staff

RAYMOND ANTHONY FERNANDO

Following the train collision (at Joo Koon MRT station) last week, the authorities have done the right thing by taking steps to tackle the causes of the accident.

While there has been some disruption of train services, I applaud the companies that have provided alternative modes of transport to ferry their workers from the affected MRT stations to their workplace and back.

This means productivity and staff morale will not be compromised, and private bus operators can benefit from the additional revenue earned.

We also have to remember that by and large, the MRT has served us well over the years. And it will help to say a few kind words to the staff, to lift their spirts.

We need to pull together as one people, one nation during such challenges.

