Your views: Promote our otters

Let's celebrate, promote our otters

I subscribe to the wildlife conservation magazine BBC Wildlife. Its current issue has an interesting article about the smooth-coated otters found in Singapore.

It describes how, with the help of Singapore's residents, the otters have returned to this clean and green city, and can be seen safely mingling with rush-hour commuters and tourists.

Singapore residents should be extremely proud and honoured to have such wonderful animals within our garden city.

This article should help, not only to highlight the efforts we all make to keep our city clean and green, it should encourage more tourists to come and visit our beautiful city state.

Perhaps the Singapore Tourism Board could incorporate such wildlife viewing experiences in its tourism campaigns. Well done to everyone living here in Singapore.

