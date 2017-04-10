Your views: Provide foreign domestic workers with more help

I was shocked to read "Maid jailed 8 weeks for ill-treating baby" (The New Paper, April 8).

The maid, who shook an infant's head roughly, said she had not had enough sleep.

A month ago, TNP reported that another maid, who had no medical training, was jailed for four months after pleading guilty to ill-treating a four-year-old bedridden boy when she tried to retrieve a medical device from his throat.

Any maid who is hired to care for the severely handicapped should get the required training, and it will help if a social worker can check on her on a weekly or monthly basis.

A 24-hour confidential helpline, where maids can report any issues they have with working for such families, should also be set up.

