Your views: Public housing not a certainty in Bayshore

We refer to the report, "6,000 HDB flats for Bayshore?" (The New Paper, Jan 19).

The information in the report was gleaned from a tender document for a study on possible new housing typologies for the Bayshore precinct. Such studies are part and parcel of our routine long-term planning work, and they are not necessarily indicative of eventual developments.

As the report may inadvertently give rise to expectations that public housing will be developed in this precinct as an outcome of this study, we would like to clarify that this is not a certainty.

E-mail your views and photos to tnptalk@sph.com.sg You can also write to us at The New Paper, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Level 6, Annexe Block, Singapore 318994

For verification, we need the writer's full name and contact number (preferably a cellphone). We reserve the right to edit letters. By your submission, it is deemed that you have granted us the right to archive, resell or reproduce the letter in any medium.