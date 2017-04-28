Your views: Publicise people doing the right thing

The online video of an elderly man being abused caused outrage, leading to quick action, as reported in "Police arrest two for Toa Payoh hawker centre dispute" (The New Paper, April 27).

Like many others, I am shocked at the offensive language and force that the elderly man faced.

Often, people will resort to publicising such incidents through social media to ensure that action is taken against what they deem as unfair treatment and bullying tactics.

But with mobile phone cameras that can so easily capture what is going on around us, why not, for a change, show people doing the right thing?

For example, let us put up videos of diners at hawker centres who do not chope tables, but readily offer their seats to anyone in need.

Interviews with those who do kind acts should be published in the media and placed on HDB notice boards islandwide.

With such an initiative, I am confident we will have more graciousness and consideration for others. We have to develop patience and understanding as we grow into an inclusive society, especially as the population swells.

The National Environment Agency, in collaboration with hawkers associations, town councils and Singapore Kindness Movement can spearhead this drive.

Let us work towards being more positive in life.

RAYMOND ANTHONY FERNANDO