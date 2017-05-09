Views

Your views: Rename Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

A view of the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES
Lawrence Seow
May 09, 2017 08:29 am

The Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is really two different parks separated by Marymount Road.

The two parks are not physically connected by any pathway, and to get from one side to the other you have to take a pedestrian crossing across the road.

I am a regular park user, and I've had people asking for directions to eateries on one side or the other.

I do not blame them for getting lost as it is quite confusing.

It would make more sense to give the two sides separate names.

I suggest that one be named Bishan Park (the one next to Bishan Road) and the other Thomson Park (as it is next to Upper Thomson Road).

This would make it a lot clearer.

