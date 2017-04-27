Your views: Review COE system to make it fairer

Singapore is one of the most expensive countries for car buyers, mainly due to the Certificate of Entitlement (COE), which has mostly been above $50,000 for years.

The COE, meant to regulate the car population, goes up with demand.

In recent years, many new cars are going to those who drive for ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Grab.

Some of these drivers even get the cars from rental companies instead of using their own.

The purchase of all these cars, which are used for commercial purposes, seem to be driving up COE prices, making it more expensive for those who need cars for personal use.

The Ministry of Transport should review the system in light of this, and perhaps have a different COE category for cars used commercially.

AUDREY CHIN

