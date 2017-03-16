Your views: Shuttles available after buses stop running

We thank Mr Richard Thong Kok Mun for his letter "Look into extending bus, MRT hours" (The New Paper, March 10).

Public transport services from Changi Airport are reduced after midnight as there are fewer flights after that hour.

Five of the six bus services serving Changi Airport depart from the airport slightly past midnight, while the last scheduled service, bus 34, leaves at 12.48am.

Foreign visitors heading downtown also have the option of taking the airport shuttle bus, which runs round the clock and stops at over 400 downtown hotels.

We will continue to listen to feedback and work with the authorities to improve public transport to and from Changi Airport.

