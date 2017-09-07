Your views: We need a cinema showing classics

Why do we not have a cinema to showcase the classics, say Blade Runner, before its sequel, Blade Runner 2049, opens here?

It would provide those who have not seen the original movie a chance to better appreciate the latest version. It would also encourage discussion, and there could even be a club attached for aficionados to meet and talk about the movies.

This cinema would benefit from showing only the best from the past.

I am thinking of some of the greatest movies ever made, such as The French Connection or Midnight Cowboy.

And these films should be shown in their entirety, with the age limit raised if necessary. Even movies deemed unsuitable in the past could perhaps be shown in this way.

MANORAJ RAJATHURAI