Your views: Why not have reverse surge pricing for taxis?

CHAN CHEE YIN

Why not have reverse surge pricing for taxis?

I agree with Benjamin Nadarajan's article, "Will surge pricing turn into a scourge?" (The New Paper, March 20).

It is possible that when there is no surge pricing, fewer drivers will be out picking up rides.

To counter this, I propose a reverse surge pricing approach.

This would impose an extra charge during periods of low demand, to reward and encourage drivers to ply the roads when there is a lower probability of securing a customer.

If this system is managed based on the actual needs of commuters, it can also solve the problem of taxis disappearing till fixed surcharge hours start, as they tend to do before midnight now.

It can even be adjusted to cover more remote areas to encourage drivers to ply those routes.