10 dead as building struck by car collapses in India
Ten people died after a car crashed into a dilapidated building in central India and brought down the near century-old structure, police said yesterday. The accident in Indore on Saturday is the latest building disaster in a country infamous for poor safety standards, reported AFP. The driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a pillar holding up the structure, said police. Images showed bloodied corpses being pulled from twisted piles of brick and concrete.
