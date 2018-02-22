11 arrested in Malaysia for suspected ISIS links

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven people, including individuals arranging for the safe passage of militants to the southern Philippines, have been arrested for suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

The suspects - 10 men and a woman - were detained in Johor and Sabah between Jan 25 and Feb 6 by the police's counter terrorism division.

The first series of arrests were made on Jan 25 and Jan 26 against five men - two Malaysians and three Philippine nationals aged between 33 and 50 - in Sandakan, Sabah.

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said in a statement yesterday the next series of arrests was against four individuals - two Filipinos and a Malaysia woman- in Penampang, Sabah on Feb 4.

Follow-up operations led to the arrest of a 48-year-old Filipino, who has Malaysian permanent-resident status, on Feb 6 in Sandakan. The other arrest was of a 38-year-old Malaysian man who was deported to Malaysia on Feb 2 after being detained in Singapore on Jan 18.

In a separate development, the Malaysian Immigration Department has busted a document and stamp forging syndicate allegedly masterminded by a Pakistani national.

During a raid on Monday night in Sri Gombak, several entry and exit stamps for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, Singapore security stamp and other items were seized, Bernama reported.