13 dead, 2 missing as S. Korean fishing boat hits tanker

South Korean coastguard members searching for missing persons after a fishing boat crashed with a fuel tanker at sea near the western port city of Incheon.

SEOUL Thirteen people were killed and two were missing after a fishing boat collided with a tanker off South Korea's west coast and capsized early yesterday.

The Seonchang-1 fishing boat was carrying 20 passengers on a fishing tour as well as two sailors when it crashed with the 336-tonne fuel tanker near the port city of Incheon.

Thirteen people were found dead or died after being sent to hospitals. Seven others were being treated at hospitals while two - including the captain of the boat - remained missing, according to the coastguard.

NO INJURIES

No casualties or injuries were reported among those on board the tanker.