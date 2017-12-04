13 dead, 2 missing as S. Korean fishing boat hits tanker
SEOUL Thirteen people were killed and two were missing after a fishing boat collided with a tanker off South Korea's west coast and capsized early yesterday.
The Seonchang-1 fishing boat was carrying 20 passengers on a fishing tour as well as two sailors when it crashed with the 336-tonne fuel tanker near the port city of Incheon.
Thirteen people were found dead or died after being sent to hospitals. Seven others were being treated at hospitals while two - including the captain of the boat - remained missing, according to the coastguard.
NO INJURIES
No casualties or injuries were reported among those on board the tanker.
TV footage showed the fishing boat sinking beneath churning waves while rescue divers searched around the deck, part of which was still visible above the water. - AFP
