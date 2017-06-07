130 imams refuse to perform Islamic burials for terrorists

LONDON: That is the stand taken by more than 130 imams and Muslim religious leaders from Britain and other Western countries.

The Muslim leaders made the statement in a post on social media on Monday, where they condemned the two recent attacks "in the strongest terms possible".

"We will not perform the traditional Islamic funeral prayer for the perpetrators and we also urge fellow imams and religious authorities to withdraw such a privilege. This is because such indefensible actions are completely at odds with the lofty teachings of Islam," said the statement.

According to the statement, posted by Imam Abdullah Hasan of Imams Against Domestic Abuse on Facebook, the funeral rite "is normally performed for every Muslim regardless of their actions".

While most of the imams on the list were from Britain, several imams from Australia and the US also backed the move.

The statement described the move as "unprecedented", although a CNN report on the statement said mosques in Britain's Manchester and the US have previously refused to bury Muslims involved in past terror attacks.