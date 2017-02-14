150-year-old wedding dress found after viral Facebook appeal

Mrs Tess Newall wore the vintage dress at her wedding last year. PHOTO:FACEBOOK/TESS NEWALL

MORHAM, SCOTLAND:A woman's 150-year-old wedding dress has been found after the owner's Facebook appeal went viral in the UK.

Mrs Tess Newall wore the gown, which was inherited from her great-grandmother who married in 1870, when she tied the knot with Mr Alfred Newall last June.

In September, she sent the gown to Kleen Cleaners for dry cleaning. Kleen Cleaners went bankrupt and has been under sequestration since October, and the dress was nowhere in sight.

"It seems that the dress was taken to be sold so it could be winging its way anywhere," Mrs Newall posted on Facebook.

On Friday, Mrs Newall was "over the moon" when she received a phone call from the landlord of the former laundromat, who read about her online request.

"He checked what was left by the administrators and found a crumpled heap of antique lace on the floor," she penned in her update, which was shared 303,000 times and liked 46,000 times.

Her parents rushed to the closed shop and were reunited with the old garb, uncleaned and still with the laundry ticket.

"My mum and dad have just been let into the shop and to their amazement and joy it is our dress," she explained.